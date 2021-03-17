Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 11th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,562,151 shares of company stock valued at $937,273,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

