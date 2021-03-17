Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Financial Institutions worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

