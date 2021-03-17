Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ichor worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 108,121 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.