Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.20 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

