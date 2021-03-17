Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,609 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

