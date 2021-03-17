Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 1157448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

The company has a market cap of £548.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

