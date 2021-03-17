Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 865,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 735,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.