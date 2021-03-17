Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.17 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

NYSE WPG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

WPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

