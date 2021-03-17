Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:WCN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. 802,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

