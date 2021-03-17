Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,454 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,371,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,855. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

