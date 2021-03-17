Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 167,379 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,541. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

