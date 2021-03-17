Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 80,725 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Essex Property Trust worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.15. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.