Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,000. National Health Investors comprises about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,729. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

