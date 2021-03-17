Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,139 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $15.34 on Wednesday, hitting $2,411.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,008.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.