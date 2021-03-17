Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,345 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,954. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.