Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $11.18 Million in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,978. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

