Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.00. 1,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.41. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

