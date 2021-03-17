Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 18,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

