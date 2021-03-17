Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,166 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC remained flat at $$43.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,835. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.