Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,772 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

