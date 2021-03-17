Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 280,633 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 265.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280,633 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of QTS Realty Trust worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. 812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

