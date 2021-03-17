Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 815,537 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,537 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 4.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Healthpeak Properties worth $43,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,600,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,407. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.