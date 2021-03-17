Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 4.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Americold Realty Trust worth $49,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 307,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,405. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.