Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 182.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 5.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of STAG Industrial worth $55,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.