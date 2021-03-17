Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 185,888 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,888 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,276. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

