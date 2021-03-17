Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 281,010 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,010 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. 32,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

