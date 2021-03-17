Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 32,240 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.84% of Postal Realty Trust worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

