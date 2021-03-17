Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $5.32 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,776,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

