Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434,624 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 3.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

