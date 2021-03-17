Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 118.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 117.2% higher against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $172.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,947 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.