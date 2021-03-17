Waves Trading Down 5.6% This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00017871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $79.19 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006590 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,599,294 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

