WaykiChain (WICC) Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One WaykiChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $84.50 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

