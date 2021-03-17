WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.68. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.28. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.