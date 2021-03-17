Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $460.00 to $540.00.

3/8/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $470.00 to $500.00.

3/7/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $480.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $470.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.47 and a 200 day moving average of $411.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

