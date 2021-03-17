Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regency Centers (REG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

3/16/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Regency Centers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

3/4/2021 – Regency Centers was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Regency Centers was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,399. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 216.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,604 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

