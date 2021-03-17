Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:

3/3/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,133 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

