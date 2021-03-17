Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC):

3/17/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

3/10/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

3/9/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

3/8/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

3/3/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

3/2/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

2/2/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 168.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $1,797,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 222.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

