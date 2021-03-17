Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vroom (VRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM):

3/9/2021 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

3/4/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/4/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $54.00.

2/23/2021 – Vroom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Vroom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

1/21/2021 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 891,260 shares of company stock worth $33,138,491.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vroom by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vroom by 168.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

