Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adagene (ADAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG):

3/15/2021 – Adagene is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Adagene is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Adagene is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Adagene is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Adagene is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Adagene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

