Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Williams Companies (WMB)

The Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – The Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

3/4/2021 – The Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Williams Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/24/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 160,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,644. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 211.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $182,871,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

