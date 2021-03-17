Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.69% of Welbilt worth $68,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $58,868,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 778.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 559,015 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of WBT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

