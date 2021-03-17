Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

