Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $305.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.