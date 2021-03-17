Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 39,742 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Ormat Technologies worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

