Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,651 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,599 shares of company stock valued at $40,859. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

