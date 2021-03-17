Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Credit Acceptance worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $375.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.24. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

