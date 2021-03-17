Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

