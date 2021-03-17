Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.