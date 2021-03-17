Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,326 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,876,875.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.