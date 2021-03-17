Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

